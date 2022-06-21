Jasmin Bhasin Has THIS To Say About Her BF Aly Goni’s Special Announcement Video

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been dating each other for quite a long time now. The couple confessed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Ever since they officially announced about their relationship status, Jasly fans have been eagerly waiting for them to get married.

Jasmin and Aly have often seen spending time together. A few days ago, Aly Goni had shared a video on his Instagram stories, stating that Jasmin and he would be making a special announcement on the internet soon. Ever since their fans came to know about it, they started speculating about their marriage.

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin had a candid chat with Pinkvilla, where she was asked about Aly Goni's special announcement. While clarifying his statement, Jasmin defended Aly and said that he never said anything like this in any of the interviews.

While speaking about marriage, Jasmin Bhasin clearly stated that they are not planning to get married anytime soon, as they want to focus on their careers right now. Speaking about Aly Goni's special announcement video, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, "Aly and I had announced that we are coming up with some announcement that was conceived as we are getting married. And, we are still justifying that, 'No, we are not getting married. It was for our YouTube channel Jasly'." She also said that they are still like kids.

Talking about her work, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in a music video 'Iss Baarish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The video was released on June 14, 2022. The duo is getting a lot of praise from fans for their electrifying chemistry.