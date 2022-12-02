Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up About Her Bollywood Debut, Reveals Being Replaced By Star Kids At The Last Moment

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is all set to make her Bollywood debut with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she decided to take her own time before choosing her first Hindi film as she wanted it to be a special one. “We always remember our first love and first kiss. I follow that mantra in my career too,” she told News 18.

Jasmin, who recently also marked her foray into the Punjabi film industry, confessed that she has faced competition from star kids in the past. However, she asserted that she’s ready to face challenges without complaining as artists – irrespective of their background – have access to greater opportunities today.

Bhasin was quoted as saying, “I have been replaced at the last moment when I had just started out and then I moved to television. I’m still going through all of that but I don’t complain about it because I might not just be replaced by a star kid but also by a newcomer like me.”

She went on to add, “Humaare haath mein sirf mehenat karna hai, naseeb sab upar se likhwa ke aate hai. All I know is that I won’t give up irrespective of the situation I’m in. Nothing will break me. I’m going to keep working towards my dream. Even if it doesn’t work out in the end, I want to be happy thinking that I tried my very best. This is how everyone should look at things.”

The 32-year-old is optimistic about her career and believes that actors today are getting chances because of their hard work and talent. She is of the opinion that if one has the right skills and is honest, one will definitely get the right opportunities.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin made her small-screen debut with Tashan-E-Ishq in 2015. She then went on to do many big shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4 among others.