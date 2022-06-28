Aly shared an adorable picture with Jasmin and wished her on a special day. He wrote, "Tu hai toh sab kuch hai.. Tu nahi toh kuch bhi nahi.. Wish u a very very happy birthday my forever best friend ❤️ My soul mate.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de, Kyunki tu deserve karti hai ❤️ jasminbhasin2806 😘."

Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 32nd birthday today (June 28). The actress ringed in her special day with her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni and friends Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Ankita Lokhande, Krishna Mukherjee, Shehzad Deol, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and others.

Several photos and videos from Jasmin's birthday bash are going viral on social media, which is evident that the actress and the guests had a blast.

At her birthday, Jasmin looked stunning in a black-coloured body-hugging dress with a bold slit on the side, and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Aly opted for casual wear.

The birthday girl couldn't stop herself from dancing as she was seen cutting on of her birthday cakes while her friends cheered her. There were three cakes and one of them was a three-tier cake, which was adorned with lilac and gold flowers. The cake also had cartoon character Jasmin's picture.

Jasmin also shared a video, in which she was holding a gift- diamond earring that was gifted by Aly. She even thanked him for gifting her a beautiful present.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rahul Vaidya shared a video with Jasmin, in which he was seen wishing the actress happy birthday. She thanked Rahul for coming to her party. In another video, the birthday girl was seen dancing with Ankita Lokhande to Sakhi Sakhi song.

In one of the videos, Aly and Rahul, who share a close bond ever since their Bigg Boss stint, were seen grooving and singing to 'Dil Se' song. #RaLy fans were super happy watching them together after a long time.

Pavitra Punia shared an adorable picture with Eijaz Khan and birthday girl and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday 🥳 jasmine 🎂 Have a rocking loving safe happiest year ahead. 🫶🏻With love, From- eijazpavitra."