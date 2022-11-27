Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not Rubina Dilaik or Faisal Shaik; THIS Contestant Will Win The Show, Claims Nikki Tamb

Rubina Dilaik to Gunjan Sinha - The 6 Finalists Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

After Nikki Tamboli and Niti Taylor were eliminated from the show during the semi-finale, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 got its six finalists. Now it will be a direct fight between Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Faisal Shaikh.

Nikki Tamboli Reveals Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Winner

As speculations are on about who will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nikki Tamboli has dropped hints about who lift the winner's trophy. As per Nikki, Gunjan Sinha is the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She made the revelation on social media and shared Gunjan and her partner Tejas' pic and wrote, 'Heartiest Congratulations to the little box of talent gunjansinhaoriginal tejas_being_legend_ totally deserve the win. You go girl'.

Buzz About Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh’s Win

Although an official announcement about the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is yet to be made, there has also been a buzz about Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh's win. They have a massive following who are pinning hopes for Rubin and Faisal's win. Besides, Gunjan and Gashmeer have also left the audience in awe of their dancing talent. It will be interesting to see who will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Prize Money For Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner

As it is just hours left until the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, it is reported that the winner will not just lift the winner's trophy but will also take home a swanky car and a whopping amount of Rs 30 lakh. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.