Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered two weeks ago and it has been receiving overwhelming response. The show traces the journey of twelve celebrity contestants. The first elimination happened yesterday (September 18). Zorawar Kalra and Ali Asgar were in elimination zone, although the judges scores were equal, it was ultimately the public's vote which led to the elimination of Ali Asgar.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Gets Eliminated; Actor Talks About Short Yet Memorable Journey
Advertisement
Recently, the actor shared how his kids were mocked as he played female characters. Ali had a short but memorable journey and said that he is happy that the show has given him a new identity.
Ali was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am a performer, whether it is playing 'Daadi' or dancing, I have always enjoyed every aspect of my career as an actor and as an entertainer. It is an emotional moment for me to be eliminated from this epic dance battle, but I'm happy that the show has given me a new identity. I got the chance to explore a new facet of my personality."
He concluded by saying, "I can't thank Colors enough for giving me this opportunity and my brilliant choreographer Lipsa for making this journey so memorable. I will miss the rehearsals with the team and meeting these amazing stars and performing with them. I would like to express my gratitude to my fans for supporting me throughout my career and hopefully, they will be by my side as I move on to my next adventure."
Advertisement
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Recalls The Time When She Contemplated Divorcing Husband Abhinav Shukla
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Gets Into A Dance-Off With Gashmeer Mahajani On The Stage
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Faisal Shaikh To Rubina, Here's How Much They Charge Per Episode
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar Reveals How Tough He Is As A judge
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Celebrated Sprinter Dutee Chand To Enter The Show Next Week
- Nia Sharma Says She Was Not Just Born Pretty; Adds She Worked Very Hard On Herself
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Premiere Highlights: Rubina, Dheeraj, Gashmeer Win Hearts, Netizens Are In Love
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar Shares 'Jhalak' Of First Episode, Video Will Raise Your Excitement
- Karan Johar On Bollywood Receiving A Lot Of Hate: You Have To Turn A Blind Eye Towards Negativity
- Nora Fatehi Talks About Her Journey; Says Whatever She Is Today Is Because of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
- Shilpa Shinde On How She Will React If Hina Khan Enters Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
- Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares His Excitement Of Welcoming A Baby Boy; Talks About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10