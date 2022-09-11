Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Gets Into A Dance-Off With Gashmeer Mahajani On The Stage

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience since its grand premiere last week. The popular dance reality show returned to the small screen after a hiatus of five years with Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi as the judges of the tenth season.

Among the 12 celebrity contestants on the Colors TV show, Gashmeer Mahajani and Amruta Khanvilkar are being touted as two of the strongest contenders. It must be noted that the latter received a standing ovation from the judges for her first performance in the grand premiere episode. While she was told that she has a strong chance to make it to the finale, Gashmeer also left no stone unturned to impress judges and viewers with his stupendous dance performances.

In this weekend’s episode, viewers got to witness Gashmeer and Amruta giving fierce competition to one another. Khanvilkar, who has been performing for years, revealed that she has never performed a dance number wearing four-inch heels till now. However, she managed to up her dancing game this week by taking on the challenge of going out of her comfort zone and performing the New York Street Style dance form, 'Voguing’ and 'Waacking’.

Amruta opened up about overcoming her fear of dancing in heels and said, “Although I am not trained in dancing, dance has been an important element of my acting journey. My forte is Indian dance, however, wearing four-inch heels and performing in front of my idol Madhuri Dixit and the esteemed judges was one of the most petrifying moments of my life. I was scared and nervous before coming on stage, but my choreographer partner Pratik Utekar boosted my confidence to try out a new dance form. While performing voguing and waacking, there is a certain energy and spunk that is required, and I believe that I tried my best to do justice to this style.”

The other highlights of this weekend’s episode included Dheeraj Dhoopar revealing the name of his newborn baby for the first time. Nia Sharma, on the other hand, made everyone emotional with her story while Karan Johar and host Maniesh Paul were also seen singing a song together on stage.