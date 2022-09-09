Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Celebrated Sprinter Dutee Chand To Enter The Show Next Week

Dutee, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, is all set to impress netizens with her dancing skills. Raveena Choudhary will join her as her choreographer.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the popular dance reality shows that premiered on September 3. The makers have roped in interesting set of celebrity contestants. As per the latest report Indian athlete Dutee Chand is expected to make an entry next week.

Duntee is excited about taking up the show as a challenge. She was quoted by Times Of Indian as saying, "I'd never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against the existing line-up of performers."

She concluded by saying, "Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of a live audience but this is going to be a new experience altogether. Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited about taking this up as a challenge and performing to the best of my capabilities."

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, JDJ 10 is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Ali Asgar, Paras Kalnawat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar and Zorawar Kalra are seen as contestants.