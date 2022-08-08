Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin 4, is the first confirmed contestant. In the promo shared by the channel, Nia can be seen in an all-black edgy outfit as she flaunted her dance moves.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde, who became a popular name with her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, and won audience's hearts in Bigg Boss 11 and won it, will be showing off her dancing skills in the show. The actress had shared a video from her BJGPH days and captioned it as, 'Kya aisa dance ka jalwa dikha ke mein jhalak ka show jeet jaungi🤔😁😂 Jaldi se btao, mujhe aur kitni mehnat karni padegi aap sabko entertain karne ke liye🙈😉❤️ #JhalakDikhhlaJaa.'

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who impressed fans with his show Kundali Bhagya and will be seen in the new show Sherdil Shergill, will be seen participating in the dance reality show. The makers shared the promo featuring him and captioned it as, 'Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal! 🕺Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.'

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat, who was recently in the news for his termination from Anupamaa as he opted for Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa 10, is an avid dancer. After impressing fans with his acting skills, he will be seen winning their hearts with his dancing moves, and the promo is the proof.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar, who won Nach Baliye 7, is another confirmed contestant. She had expressed her excitement of being a part of the show. However, the makers are yet to share her promo.

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name with Imlie, will be showing off his dancing skills in the show.