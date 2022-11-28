Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: Fans Cry Foul After Gunjan Sinha Crowned As Winner, Say 'Voting Is Useless'

Recommended Video

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finally came to an end on Sunday (November 27) and got its winner in Gunjan Sinha. The 10th season was judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Terrence Lewis. The show came with an impressive ensemble of well-known celebrity contestants and garnered massive interest among small-screen viewers.

Meanwhile, the show's grand finale saw top finalists in Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha and Gashmeer Mahajani. Gunjan Sinha defeated Rubina Dilaik to lift the trophy and take back the cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The 8-year-old girl and her dance partner, Tejas Verma, were mentored by Sagar Bora.

Gunjan and Tejas gave some fiery performances to the competitors on the show and overcame all 16 contestants to emerge as the winners. The final clash that happened between the top 3 finalists, Rubina Dilaik, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh, was an exciting one to watch. Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik emerged as the first and second runners-ups of the show, respectively.

However, the audience was highly upset with the result and called for boycotting the show and Colors tv entirely. As soon as Gunjan's win was announced on Twitter, netizens started boycott calls and argued that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a show about the journey of a non-dancer and Gunjan Sinha is already a dancer. Many have stated that Gunjan doesn't even qualify to be on the show. Many fans added that Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Sheikh were more deserving contestants.

On the other hand, Gunjan Sinha is on cloud nine after her prestigious win. She in an interview to DNA right after the final episode said that the win is unbelievable. She didn't think that she would get the trophy but was filled with enthusiasm for the show. "I never thought I would become the winner, I thought I would bag the second position, and then one day I saw a dream that I won the show and told my mother that I am going to win and I got the trophy," she added.

Further, speaking about if she had ever faced any criticism for her dancing, Gunjan said, "No, I have never got any criticism, in fact, I have always been encouraged for dancing which gave me more enthusiasm and I pushed my father to put me in dance class as soon as possible."