Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani Enters The Finale; Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma To Join The Actor?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which commenced its journey on 3rd September, is now slowly inching toward its finale. The popular celebrity dance reality show, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi, recently witnessed double eviction of Paras Kalnawat and Amruta Khanvilkar last week. The remaining contestants are putting their best foot forward in order to make it to the finish line.

The latest update coming from the sets is that Gashmeer Mahajani has won the Golden Chair which means that he has got an advantage. According to an India Forums report, Gashmeer is the first celebrity contestant who has reached the finale. It must be noted that the actor has been winning viewers' hearts with his dancing skills since the start of the show. He has constantly received rave reviews from the judges and has a high chance of lifting the JDJ 10 trophy.

For the unversed, the top 8 performers of the season are Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Nishant Bhat, Niti Taylor, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, and Faisal Shaik. According to various media reports, the grand finale of the Colors TV show will be held by end of this month or in the first week of December. Meanwhile, a source close to the show has revealed that Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, and Faisal Shaikh have a high chance of making it to the finale alongside Gashmeer.

Speaking about the finale, the inside source told Siasat, “Considering several factors like fan following and their performances since week 1, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, and Faisal Shaikh are high chances of becoming the finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Their performances have often garnered them standing ovations from judges and audience. Niti Taylor, another strong contestant, too is having many chances.”

It must be noted that Rubina and Faisal also emerged as the top contenders of Khaton Ke Khiladi 12 earlier this year. However, no official confirmation regarding the Jhalak finalists has come from the maker’s end as of now.