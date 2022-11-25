Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani On His Dance Journey Shares Why He Isn't Scared Of Any Finalist

Colors tv's celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is nearing its finale. The show's finale episodes will air this weekend, on November 26 and 27. Everybody is waiting to witness the final clash between their favourite celebrity contestants and to see who emerges as the winner of the show.

After the semi-finale week, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has got top contenders in Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha, Sriti Jha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nishant Bhat, and they will be seen giving each other a tough competition in the final round for the trophy and cash back.

Though every contestant has been popular in their respective fields, Imlie star Gashmeer Mahajani has consistently grabbed headlines for his dance performance in the show. He has impressed the audience and the judges alike with his hard work and amazing dance movies.

Advertisement

Ahead of the finale, Gashmeer caught up for a candid chat with ETimes, where he spoke at length about his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 experience and also revealed what he will be performing on for the show's finale episode. The actor added that it is wrong to say he doesn't want to win because every participant wants to win the trophy and come out as a winner of the show. Everybody has worked hard, and he feels happy that he has reached the finale.

Gashmeer then revealed that he got a little emotional when the channel shared his three month journey with the show on its Instagram page. When asked if he is afraid of any of his co-contenders on the show, Gashmeer responded quickly, saying he does not fear any of his co-participants.

"Everybody is working hard. I've always maintained the perspective that if I believe in myself and dance for fun and my improvement, the trophy will automatically come to me. If I keep that strong competitive attitude that I have to be better than them or leave them behind, such a mindset will always fail me," he said.

He then praised Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit and called them his favorites. He also thanked both for the constant support they have given him throughout the show. Gashmeer furthermore talked about picking his favourite song for his final dance performance, which will be the popular 90s song Urvashi, Urvashi, featuring Prabhudeva.

And before signing off, Gashmeer Mahajani requested the viewers watch the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and also vote for him.