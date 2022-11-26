Mona Singh To Drashti Dhami: Ahead Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale, A Look At Show’s Past Winners
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian TV and its tenth season premiered in September after a long gap of five years.
On Sunday (November 27), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will finally end with the makers announcing the winner's name. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit Nene while Maniesh Paul is its host.
While Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa started this year with many big celebrities as participants, the show got its top 6 finalists last week in Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha, and Nishant Bhat.
While we'll get to know the name of the show's winner tomorrow, let's take a look at the list of its past winners here.
Mona Singh (Season 1)
The first season was aired back in 2006 and TV star Mona Singh became the first-ever winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Shweta Salve was the runner-up.
Prachi Desai (Season 2)
In 2007, Prachi Desai won 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2'. 'Saathiya' fame Sandhya Mridul came in the second spot.
Baichung Bhatia (Season 3)
Footballer Baichung Bhutia participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3' and was declared the winner. Gauahar Khan was the runner-up.
Meiyang Chang (Season 4)
Singer-turned-actor Meiyang Chang won the fourth season of the dance reality show. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput bagged the second spot.
Gurmeet Choudhary (Season 5)
TV's much-loved 'Ram', Gurmeet Choudhary won the fifth season in 2012. Rashami Desai also won many hearts and came in the second spot.
Drashti Dhami (Season 6)
TV star Drashti Dhami and dancer Lauren Gottlieb were announced the winner and first runner-up of the sixth season.
Ashish Sharma (Season 7)
In 2014, TV actor Ashish Sharma won 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' while Karan Tacker was the first runner-up.
Faisal Khan (Season 8)
Dancer Faisal Khan won the eighth season while Sanaya Irani bagged the second spot.
Teriya Magar (Season 9)
Teriya Magar and Salman Yusuff Khan bagged the first and second spots in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9'.
