Mona Singh To Drashti Dhami: Ahead Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale, A Look At Show’s Past Winners

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian TV and its tenth season premiered in September after a long gap of five years.

On Sunday (November 27), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will finally end with the makers announcing the winner's name. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit Nene while Maniesh Paul is its host.

While Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa started this year with many big celebrities as participants, the show got its top 6 finalists last week in Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha, and Nishant Bhat.

While we'll get to know the name of the show's winner tomorrow, let's take a look at the list of its past winners here.