Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch, Prize Money, Finalists & Other Details

After a gap of five years, Colors TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa finally returned to our TV screens in Septemer this year. Almost three months after its star-studded premiere, the popular dance reality show is finally ending this weekend.

Judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 started with many famous names including Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Ali Asgar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Gunjan Sinha among others as participants.

Later, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, and Ada Malik entered the competition as wild-card contestants. After winning hearts over a period of three months with their performances, all the participants gave their best and made their presence felt.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finally begins tonight (November 26). Here's all you need to know about the finale.