There are several names doing the rounds and the latest celebrities to join the list are Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat and Anjum Faikh.

Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return with new season after a 5-year hiatus. The show will have eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their dancing skills along with their choreographer partners. While Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar have confirmed that they are going to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the makers have still been approaching popular celebrities for their participation.

As per Times Of India report, talks with Hina have reached an advanced stage and it is being said that Nia has been confirmed to be a part of the show. Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat has also apparently been signed as a participant.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who recently quit Kundali Bhagya and will be seen in a new show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna, has also apparently been approached for the show. It is also being said that Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor will be a part of the show.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are in discussion with Dheeraj and the deal is likely to be locked soon. Mohsin was among the first celebrities to be approached for the show. Niti, too, is going to be a part of this season."

There are also reports that the makers are in talks with Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih regarding her participation. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan's name has also been doing the rounds regarding participation. However, he took to social media and denied the reports. He shared his picture and captioned it as, "Guys all rumours of me being on Jhalak is not true. Its a lovely show and wishing everyone all the best."

