Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be judging the show which will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Recently, Karan shared a 'jhalak (glimpse)' of the first episode, that will make you eager to watch tonight's episode.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to premiere tonight. The popular dance reality show is returning after five years. The makers of the show promise that this time it will be bigger and grander. The show will feature 12 popular celebrities from various walks of life displaying their best dance moves along with their choreographers.



In the video, Karan is seen getting ready and putting on make-up before the episode starts. He then poses for a photoshoot in a black suit. The video also shares glimpses of the judges and the contestants. Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar are seen chatting and having fun in the video. The video will raise your excitement about tonight's episode.



Karan Johar captioned the video as, "A jhalak into the first episode #JDJ10 #jhalakdikhlajaa."

Meanwhile, the contestants who are participating are- Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Zorawar Kalra, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Shilpa Shinde, Faisal Shaikh, Ali Asgar and Rubina Dilaik.

The makers have been sharing promos of the show that created huge hype around the show. The audiences have been waiting for the show and it won't be wrong if we say that this time the expectations are high as it is coming after five years.

The show will be premiered today (September 3) and it will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.