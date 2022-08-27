The star-studded line-up of participants for this season includes- Dheeraj Dhoopar with choreographer Sneha Singh, Paras Kalnawat with choreographer Shweta Sharda, Nia Sharma with choreographer Tarun Nihlani, Niti Taylor with choreographer Akash Thapa, Gashmeer Mahajani with choreographer Romsha Singh, popular chef Zorawar Kalra with choreographer Suchitra Sawant Sangare, Amruta Khanvilkar with choreographer Pratik Utekar, Dance Deewane 3 fame Gunjan Sinha with choreographer Tejas Varma, Shilpa Shinde with choreographer Nischal Sharma, Faisal Shaikh with choreographer Vaishnavi Patil, Ali Asgar with choreographer Lipsa Acharya and Rubina Dilaik with choreographer Sanam Johar.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with the new season after five long years. The makers of popular dance reality show, this time promise the show to be bigger and grander than ever. Like previous season, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers have roped in interesting line-up of contestants. The launch of the show was held yesterday and the confirmed contestants along with their choreographers, and unconfirmed contestant Urfi Javed attended the bash.

While Nia looked stunning in a strapless white top and matching pants, Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in black suit and was seen posing with his Sherdil Shergill co-star Surbhi Chandna.

Niti looked gorgeous in a short black dress and Shilpa Shinde attended the party in a simple black dress. Amruta Khanvilkar looked stunning in a printed dress, chef Zorawar donned brown suit and Gashmeer looked dapper in a black suit.

While Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat was seen in black, his ex Urfi Javed, who is apparently an unconfirmed contestant, also graced the event. As per ETimes TV report, the duo maintained distance and avoided colliding with each other. Also initially when the duo came face-to-face, they started on a good note but soon ended up getting into an argument.

As per the report, when the conversation seemed to be going nowhere, someone from Jhalak's team had to intervene and become a peacemaker. Apparently, to cease the argument, Paras and Urfi were taken to meet other contestants and guests.

Jhalak launch was also attended by the host Maniesh Paul and judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, who looked their stylish best at the event.