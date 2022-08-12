Recently, the makers dropped a few more promos which not only featured contestants, but also the judges and host. With the new promos, the makers also revealed the release date of the show. In one of the promos, Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who will be seen as a contestant, was seen grooving with the judge Nora Fatehi to the song 'Dance Meri Rani'. The duo is seen twinning in blue outfits.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning after five years. The new season of the show has been creating a huge buzz since a long time now. It was said that the makers have approached several popular actors for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. A few days ago, they shared a few promos which featured the confirmed list contestants.

In another video, Amruta Khanvilkar, who will be seen as a contestant, was seen performing Lavani with judge Madhuri Dixit to the title track of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 . While Amruta looked beautiful in red saree (Maharashtrian style), Madhuri looked as graceful as ever in the pink saree.

In the last promo shared by Colors TV recently, judge Karan Johar was seen grooving with host Maniesh Paul to the title track of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10.

The other confirmed contestants of the show, whose promos are already released are Naagin 4's Nia Sharma, Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat.

Recently, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed participating in the dance reality show. Others who might be seen in the show are- Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh. Apparently, popular cricketers and chefs are also approached for the show.

The show will be premiered on September 3, (Saturday and Sunday) at 8 pm only on Colors TV.