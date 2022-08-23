The excitement around Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is growing by the day as the makers are dropping new promos to entice the viewers. It must be noted that the popular dance-based reality show is returning with its 10th season after five long years. The show this time is even bigger and better as it will feature some of the biggest names of television as its contestants.

The makers have already announced the names of the confirmed contestants such as Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mohsin Khan. Now, the channel has dropped a bunch of new promos introducing another three contestants, namely Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and Zorawar Kalra.

In the video, we see Ali Asgar dressed as his popular character 'Dadi' whilst showing off his dance moves. The promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Ab sabko dikhenge Dadi ke laajawaab dance moves....Miliye inn se, in #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @kingaliasgar.” Check out the promo here:

Niti Taylor, on the other hand looked pretty while flaunting her crazy dance moves. Her promo was captioned as follows: “Taylor ke terrific moves + expressions ka combination dekhne ke liye kya aap ho taiyaar?” Take a look!

The makers also introduced Zorawar Kalra as its new contestant. The chef was seen showing his amazing dance moves while making a dish in his promo video. Check out the promo here:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. The highly anticipated show will premiere on 3rd September on Colors TV.