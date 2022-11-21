Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor Upset With Her & Nia Sharma’s Eviction Ahead Of Finale: ‘Didn’t Expect It’
The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been creating headlines since the first episode. After all, it brought together some of the renowned faces of the television industry to compete and flaunt their dancing skills. The contestants included names like Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sriti Jha, etc. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which went on air in September this year, is in its final leg and will be witnessing its grand finale soon. And as there are speculations are rife about who will emerge as the winner, the makers brought a major twist which left everyone surprised.
Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma Eliminated From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been witnessing a tough fight between the contestants and so far 8 contestants had made it to the semi finals. These included Niti, Nia, Gashmeer, Rubina, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha, Nishant and Sriti Jha. Among these, Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma were eliminated during the weekend during the double elimination twist on the show.
Niti Taylor Reacts To Her and Nia’s Eviction
Niti and Nia's elimination has come as a shock to everyone as they were among the most loved contestants on the show. Needless to say, Niti isn't pleased with her eviction ahead of the grand finale and said that she wasn't expecting it. 'I never expected the double elimination twist and I'm sad that I'm not part of the dance battle on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 anymore. Hitting the stage of this show was a dream come true for me,' she said in a statement.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Helped Me Discover A New Side Of Myself: Niti
Furthermore, Niti also asserted that she is thankful for getting a chance to perform on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and will always cherish the memories she made during her journey on the show. 'Along my journey, I had many creatively fulfilling experiences and I will always cherish them. The lessons I've learned on the show have helped me discover a new side of myself,' she added.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale To Take Place By November End
With Niti and Nia's elimination, it will be a fight between Gashmeer, Nishant, Rubina, Faisal, Gunjan and Sriti to win the winners trophy. According to media reports the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 grand finale will take place by the end of this month. The show is being hosted by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.
