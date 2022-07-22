As per ETimes TV reports renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, popular cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh, and National Award winner, B Praak has been approached for the dance reality show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been creating a huge buzz since a while now. As we reported earlier, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen judging the show. The production house and channel are apparently busy locking celebrities for the dance reality show. It is being said that this time, celebrities from different walks of life will be seen in the show. Several popular names have been doing the rounds regarding the participation.

It is being said that makers are keen on getting B Praak on-board and there are high chances that Yuvraj will do the show and will soon sign the deal. When the four cricketers were contacted, they confirmed the news of being approached but added that nothing is finalised yet.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Erica Fernandes will be participating. In fact, it was her and Adaa Khan's names that started doing the rounds regarding their participation. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress has now reacted to the same.

Erica was quoted as saying, "Is it so? I am not really sure about that. There was a buzz of me doing Khatron Ke Khiladi even after KKK shoot was over. I cannot confirm this news."

The actress is currently on a break after her last show KRPKAB 3, which went off-air in November 2021. She said, "There's always been a considerable amount of break I take in between projects. Break is very necessary when you do TV. When you dedicate so many months of your life to a show, you are invested in that show. You practically don't have a life. You don't have time for yourself, you don't have time for your family. You don't have time to do anything you want. You need that amount of time for yourself and family once the show gets over."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.