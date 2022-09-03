Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Premiere Highlights: Rubina, Dheeraj, Gashmeer Win Hearts, Netizens Are In Love

Many highly popular faces of Indian television, including Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, comedian Ali Asgar, chef Zorawar Kalra, and Dance Deewane finalist Gunjan Sinha have joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the contestants.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the highly anticipated dance reality show has finally premiered on Colors TV. The much-loved show is back to the mini screen after a long gap of five years. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have senior actress Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actress Nora Fatehi in its judging panel, while Maniesh Paul has joined the team as the show's host.

The much-awaited show had a fantastic start, with Rubina Dilaik and Sanam setting the stage on fire with the first performance. Karan Johar heaped praises on Rubina for her performance and stated that she set the bar high. The actress revealed that she wanted to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for the past 8 years, solely for Madhuri Dixit.

Next, Amruta Khanvilkar entered the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the second performer and performed the Lavani dance on judge Nora Fatehi's celebrated song Garmi. Dheeraj Dhoopar won hearts by performing the latest romantic number Kesariya. Shilpa Shinde raised the temperature with her performance on Madhuri Dixit's song Ghagra. Later, the judge herself joined Shilpa on stage, to shake her legs. Gashmeer Mahajani set the stage on fire with his sizzling hot performance.

Here's what the Twitterati feel about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Have a look at the tweets...

"Loved #RubinaDilaik and #SanamJohar performance

It was so smooth and effortless 🔥

The way every judges praised her for her performance and also for her achievements that was a proud moment for her fans ❤️ Achiever," wrote a netizen.

"#ShilpaShinde means Entertainment!

Be it BiggBoss Or Jhalak, she performs to entertain.

This was the best part of tonight's episode," opined a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 viewer.

"Graceful & hottest perfomance by #RubinaDilaik & #GashmeerMahajani

Suprb profomance by #AmrutaKhanvilkar

Entertaining prfomance by #AliAsgar & #ShilpaShinde

#Dheerajdhooper prfomance is also good

Cant wait to see #NiaSharma prfomance

#Rubii wins this title

#JhalakDikhhlaJaa10," wrote another viewer.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's grand premiere episode was aired at 8 PM today on Colors TV, and the show kickstarted on a high note with some electrifying performances. The much-awaited dance reality show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on the channel. Both the makers and audiences are expecting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to recreate the magic of its old seasons, owing to the abundance of talent involved in the show this time.