Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Premiere Highlights: Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar Set Stage On Fire

Many highly popular faces of Indian television, including Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, comedian Ali Asgar, chef Zorawar Kalra, and Dance Deewane finalist Gunjan Sinha have joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the contestants.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the highly anticipated dance reality show has finally premiered on Colors TV. The much-loved show is back to the mini screen after a long gap of five years. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have senior actress Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actress Nora Fatehi in its judging panel, while Maniesh Paul has joined the team as the show's host.

The much-awaited show had a fantastic start, with Rubina Dilaik and Sanam setting the stage on fire with the first performance. Karan Johar heaped praises on Rubina for her performance and stated that she set the bar high. The actress revealed that she wanted to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa from the past 8 years, solely for Madhuri Dixit.

Next, Amruta Khanvilkar entered the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the second performer, along with her partner Pratik. The actress performed the Lavani dance on judge Nora Fatehi's celebrated song Garmi. Amruta won the hearts of audiences with her graceful moves.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's grand premiere episode was aired at 8 PM today on Colors TV, and the show kickstarted on a high note with some electrifying performances. The much-awaited dance reality show will air on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on the channel. Both the makers and audiences are expecting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to recreate the magic of its old seasons, owing to the abundance of talent involved in the show this time.