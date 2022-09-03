Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Premiere Highlights: The Dance Reality Show Is Back In All Its Glory!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the highly anticipated dance reality show has finally premiered on Colors TV. The much-loved show is back to the mini screen after a long gap of five years. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have senior actress Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actress Nora Fatehi in its judging panel, while Maniesh Paul has joined the team as the show's host.

Many highly popular faces of Indian television, including Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, comedian Ali Asgar, chef Zorawar Kalra, and Dance Deewane finalist Gunjan Sinha have joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the contestants.