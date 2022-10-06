Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Neetu Kapoor Appears As Special Guest; Madhuri Dixit Gifts Her ‘Bal Gopal'


Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will see the Kapoor Khandaan special this weekend and Neetu Kapoor will appear as the chief guest on the show. In a promo shared by the makers, the veteran actress is seen receiving a special gift from judge Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption:

Published On October 6, 2022

