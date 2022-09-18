Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Recalls The Time When She Contemplated Divorcing Husband Abhinav Shukla

The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has commenced with a bang after a hiatus of five year years. Within a span of just a few weeks, the show has garnered an amazing reception from fans as the new season has been dolling out exceptional performances and entertainment.

In the upcoming episode, Rubina Dilaik will be delivering an emotional performance with her choreographer Sanam. In the Family Special episode, the actress will also open up about the ups and downs she faced in her married life. In a promo shared by the makers, Rubina expressed how her married life journey with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, has been through a lot of difficulties. She said, "Yeh lamha meri zindagi ka sabse andhkaar se bhara hua tha"

The aforementioned promo was shared today on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: "@rubinadilaik ne apni life ke mushkil pal kiye apni performance ke through express. Are you looking forward to know her story? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa Family Special, aaj aur kal raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot." Check out the video here

It must be noted that Rubina and Abhinav have previously spoken about the tough times in their martial life on Bigg Boss 14. They even mentioned that they contemplated divorce but later decided to participate in the Salman Khan show to give their marriage a second chance. The couple worked on their relationship through the course of the show and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple of the season.

Meanwhile, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September and is being judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. The show has many big names from the TV industry as contestants such as Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani and Ali Asgar.