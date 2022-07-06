Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sachin Pilgaonkar Declines Offer To Participate In Dance Reality Show By Saying THIS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been in the news for quite some time now. Earlier, reports stated that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan could be the judges of the show. However, a latest report published in ETimes TV stated that Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar will be judging the show.

Amidst all, ETimes TV's latest report suggests that veteran Marathi actor Sachin Pilgaonkar was approached to be the contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. A source close to the development informed the portal that the makers were keen on having the celebrated star as one of the contestants of the show, however, the Sholay actor politely declined the offer.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the unversed, Sachin Pilgaonkar has already won a dance reality show, Nach Baliye 1 with his actress-wife Supriya Pilagonkar. He told the portal, "Yes, I was approached for the show, but I am not doing it. We won another reality show, Nach Baliye in 2005 and it is very fresh in the audience's minds. They still remember Supriya and me as the winners of that show. So there's no point in doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. That age was different, this age is different, and one has to take all the things into consideration. There's no point in indulging in any kind of competition as a participant. I wish them all the best from my side for their show."

Let us tell you, actresses Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan have reportedly been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming season is likely to start from August last week or September. Stay tuned to know more about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.