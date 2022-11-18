The journey of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is quickly nearing its finish line. The popular celebrity-dance reality show is currently hosting its semi-finale weekend, which will be graced by special guests, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The popular Bollywood actors will be seen promoting their upcoming film Govinda Mera Naam.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Semi-Finale Weekend: Vicky Kaushal Dances With Childhood Crush And Judge Madhuri Dixit
Among the many incredible highlights of the episode, viewers will also get to see Vicky Kaushal confessing about his childhood crush on Madhuri Dixit. While talking to the host Maniesh Paul on the Jhalak stage, Vicky said, “Since my childhood, I have had a crush only on one person. And that person is none other than Madhuri Dixit. I just don't want to miss this opportunity to dance with her.”
He went on to add, “In fact, I did this movie so that I can come on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and dance with Madhuri ma’am.” the actor then went ahead and requested Madhuri Dixit to share the stage with him and they both grooved to her song. Vicky couldn’t stop blushing and at the end of their performance, bowed down to the evergreen beauty and hugged her.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to watch who makes it to the finale and bags the coveted trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. It must be noted that the semi-finalists of this season are Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Rubina Dilaik. They are also set to own the stage and push the envelope by experimenting with interesting dance forms in a bid to gain a ticket to the grand finale.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV. The popular reality series airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST.
