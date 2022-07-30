Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return to TV after a hiatus of five years. The celebrity dance reality show will reportedly feature many popular names from the television industry in its tenth season. Actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani and Niti Taylor have reportedly already been confirmed to do the show.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Shilpa Shinde And Amruta Khanvilkar Will Be Participating In The Show - Reports
Now, according to an ETimes TV report, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, too, is set to impress the audience with her dance moves in Jhalak. The actress, who hasn’t been seen on the small screen much off lately, will be making a comeback with the highly awaited Colors TV show.
In the meantime, a Pinkvilla report has also claimed that Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress is reportedly extremely excited to be on board. It must be noted that Amruta has been a part of a few reality shows earlier too including Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She amazed everyone with her exceptional performances on the stunt-based reality show.
Khanvilkar is a trained dancer and the remaining Jhalak contestants are surely in for a tough competition. For the unversed, her 'lavani' act from her Marathi movie Chandramukhi was a huge hit. The video has already amassed a massive 60 million views on YouTube.
The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. The makers have also reportedly roped in Bharti Singh as the host. According to various media reports, the show is expected to premiere in the first week of September.
