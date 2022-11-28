Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Winner Gunjan Sinha Wants Her Parents To Gift Her A House

Eight-year-old Gunjan Sinha of Guwahati has emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She defeated actress Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh in the final round. Gunjan, her dance partner Tejas Verma, and choreographer Sagar Bora lifted the Jhalak trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Rubina was declared the second runner-up, while Faisal was named the first runner-up.

The season's cash prize was awarded to Gunjan in the presence of special guests Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan at the finale episode. The dance reality show premiered on Sunday night. The other celebrities who participated in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 finale were Ali Asgar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Dutee Chand, Nia Sharma, Nishant Bhat, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, and Sriti Jha. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Madhuri Dixit, and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi were this season's judges.

Gunjan On Winning The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Trophy

Gunjan Sinha Despite being the show's youngest contestant, she and her partner Tejas proved to be tough competitors for the show's other popular celebrity participants. Both have been favourites of the judges since the beginning of the show and have received tremendous appreciation for their feisty performances. Gunjan and her team are overjoyed at her winning the trophy.

In a recent interview, Gunjan said, "What an exhilarating journey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been. I am taking back a box filled with beautiful memories. I thank my partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora, who have been the source of inspiration and strength while I danced my heart out."

Gunjan About Her Studies

Speaking to The Times of India, Gunjan stated, "I never missed my studies because I was attending the classes online, but I am looking forward to meeting my friends in school. I will continue focusing on my dance while completing my studies."

Gunjan Sinha Reveals What She wants From Her Parents

Further, she opened up about what she would want from her parents. "We plan to go to an adventure park and I have told my parents that I want Elsa's house (from the film Frozen) as a gift. They had promised me that they will gift it to me a few years ago. But now, when I am asking them for it, they are saying that I should be giving them a gift instead," she added.

Gunjan Shared Some Snaps Of Her With The Trophy

Gunjan Sinha uploaded a couple images of herself holding the trophy and her experience of watching the final episode on Sunday night. She captioned her post, "So Finally Trophy is here @sagar_bora sir @tejas_being_legend__ bhaiya. It can't be possible without you all and your blessing thank you so much to each and everyone for all your love and support and votes, after 16 weeks of hard work finally we got this trophy."

She further showed her gratitude to her teams and the Colors channel for providing her with the platform.

"Big love to the judges for always giving me the valuable guidance I needed to up my dance game at various stages of the season. I'm grateful that our team has fulfilled the dream of winning the most epic dance battle in India," added Gunjan.