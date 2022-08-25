Juhi Parmar Expresses Desire To Experiment As An Actor: I Want To Take On Characters I Haven’t Played So Far

Kumkum fame Juhi Parmar has enjoyed an extremely successful career on the small screen. The talented actress, who was last seen in Hamari Wali Good News, has now set her sights on the digital platform. In a recent interview with HT, Juhi opened up about her wish to experiment as she has a lot to explore and offer to her audience as an actor.

She confessed that she is open to doing OTT shows and said, “I want to play characters that I haven’t played so far. I do believe that I have a lot to offer as an actor. And given the variety of content that is being consumed these days, there is a lot for me that I still haven’t unexplored. So, I would love to experiment. In fact, I have been offered a few roles but haven’t said yes to. For me to agree to a role, I have to be fully convinced and excited about the character.”

Advertisement Advertisement

It must be noted that streaming platforms have become the space to be on for both television and Bollywood actors alike as they seem to be finding some really good projects on the medium. However, the OTT media is also known for its bold content, especially when it comes to the depiction of female characters.

On being quizzed if she is open to doing such roles on the platform, Parmar said, “I have certain limitations when it comes to doing bold scenes and content. I can’t pre-decide how bold I can be but whatever I will do on-screen has to match my sensibilities and I should be comfortable with my family (parents and my child) watching it.”