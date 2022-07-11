Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’s Ankit Bathla On Facing Difficulties To Enter Bollywood: We Are Treated Differently

Ankit Bathla, who is all set to replace Manan Joshi in the Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey as the main lead, opened up about facing difficulties to enter Bollywood. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Ankit revealed that he was busy with his Bollywood commitment for one year. Hence, when he was offered the show, he quickly said yes to the same.

When asked about the perception about TV actors in Bollywood, he said that they are treated differently. While speaking about facing difficulties to enter Bollywood, Ankit Bathla said, "It's the fact that TV actors get to hear these statements that you are too exposed on television shows and we can't cast you. I remember when I used to go for film meetings I used to literally hear people saying "arre ye toh television actor hai". We are treated differently. I've literally walked out of a meeting saying that television actors work a lot harder as compared to anyone else. We are trained differently and work under stressful conditions, unlike films. We don't get so much time to prepare for a role or do workshops, we get scripts practically just before the shot. I've worked in a show called Bhagonwali which was my first show and at that time I was once told a scene likhe nahi hai Aur print karne ka time bhi nahi hai, ye lines hai just read this and go and perform. Can a person who has only done films do that I doubt? After theatre, I think television is the only place where you test the actor's grit. I've actually walked out of a meeting saying that. But I am glad things are changing. There are a lot of actors from television who have moved to films and web series is a platform which I think has bridged the gap between television, films and ads."

On the other hand, he feels that things are changing due to the growth in the digital world. He also cited examples of many TV actors such as Deepika Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Madan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who made their marks in Bollywood.

Ankit Bathla also said that replacing Manan Joshi in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is quite a challenge for him as he has already won many hearts with his performance. Moreover, Ankit said that his character is driven by passion, and he is also quite similar to it in his real life.

For the unversed, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is currently being trolled for showing bigamy track. While reacting to the criticism, Ankit Bathla said, "Trolling I think is part of an audience reaction. As an actor if you get adulation, you should love it but trolling also means that the audience is watching you and kind of has an opinion about you. So not having an opinion is better than people at least having an opinion. Good or bad it is part of an actor's journey and in real life also such things happen. Bigamy is something which exists in certain parts of the country even though it is illegal or legal I don't want to get into that. The point here is it exists in our society. Trolling and adulation are both parts of an actor or story writer's journey."

Talking about Ankit Bathla, the actor has worked in shows such as Bhagonwali, Mata Ki Chowki, Hum, Beta Hi Chahiye, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ghar Ek Mandir, Naagin 4 and so on. Coming back to Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, the show also stars Yesha Rughani, Riya Bhattacharjee, Kanwarjit Paintal, Yamini Singh, Rajeev Kumar, Nishigandha Wad, Mehul Nisar and others in key roles.