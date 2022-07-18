Ankit confirmed the news and said it's shocking. The makers of the show will be bringing Manan Joshi back for happy ending. Manan too, confirmed that he will be back on the show for one last time.

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has been in the news since a while now. It was said that the show will undergo a revamp. Manan Joshi made an temporary exit and Ankit Bathla entered the show as a new hero. It was said that Manan's track will be put on hold. However, before the results of new changes, the news of the show ending started making rounds. Although Ankit and Yesha Rughani, refuted the reports, recently, there were fresh reports of the show going off-air on August 6.

Manan was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I shot my exit three days ago and it was shown that the character met with an accident but the face wasn't recognisable. I have always maintained that KKIS is my baby because I have been a part of it since its inception. I felt extremely bad and was disappointed when I learnt that it is ending soon. Of course, every story has to end, it's just that the journey was short lived. But the love that my character, Anubhav has received has been overwhelming. I am glad that I struck a chord with the audience as Anubhav. I, too, like the character and was rooting for his return. That's not because I play the character but because of the interesting graph and the journey I have lived."

On the other hand, Ankit, who joined the show a week ago, is disappointed with the development. He said that his character was introduced around four days ago, so the news has come as a shock to him. He added that it's unfortunate and they have a couple of days of shoot left.

Talking about the rumours of the show going off-air, he revealed that the production team took about four hours during his look test to sort out his clothes and gave him more stylised outfits because they wanted to change the look of KKIS. He added that at first, you feel that it's unfortunate because you don't want people to say that he has just entered and the show is ending.

The actor feels it's overnight decision. He added, "However, I spoke with the makers and they made me understand that had they known they wouldn't have invested in bringing me on board. So, this seems like an overnight decision. All I thought when they broke the news to me was that how can it happen so soon? I just shot the entry aur mera koi scene telecast bhi nahi hua hai. The creators spoke with me and made me understand everything. We have taken this in our stride. I would call it an occupational hazard."

Ankit said that actors don't make these decisions, so, it makes no sense to complain or crib, and things happen for a reason, and he is certain that something bigger and better is in store for him. He added that this, too, is an experience to remember because this is probably the shortest stint for any actor.