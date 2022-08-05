Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Star Riya Bhattacharje Has THIS To Say After Getting Hate Messages On Social Media

Actress Riya Bhattacharje, who is currently seen playing the negative role of Akriti in the Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, recently opened up about all the hate comments that she received for her character in the show. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress said that she earlier used to ignore the comments, however, after seeing major hate, she realised how much her performance is creating an impact on audiences' minds.
On the other hand, Riya Bhattacharje also mentioned that she got affected by some curse comments and she blocked the users on social media handles. While speaking about the meanest comments that she received so far, Riya said, "Don't even ask! I get gaalis, don't even ask. People abuse me in DMs, their comments are like, 'Tu marr kyu nahi jaati', 'Tu marrti kyu nahi'. Baaki abuses I can't even say. I get such messages in my comment section too. Initially, they would bother me a little. Then I started to ignore them and block them. I would wonder why are they abusing me because I am working so hard. But those people are stupid because I am just playing a character and not Akriti in real life. I just want to focus on the good things."
Let us tell you, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is going off-air soon. Riya is very sad about the fact that her character would be bidding adieu to the viewers soon. She said, "Sadly, it is true that we are wrapping up. The show was supposed to go off-air long back but we got a two-weeks extension. So we are happy that we got this extension."
Since the show was a remake of the Bengali show Khorkuto, the makers of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey had earlier revealed that they are not following the story. Hence, the show went off track and is now eventually going off-air this month.
Talking about Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, it stars Yesha Rughani, Manan Joshi, Ankit Bathla, Kanwarjit Paintal, Yamini Singh, Nishigandha Wad, Mehul Nissar and others in key roles.
