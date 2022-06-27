When asked if her show is going off-air, the actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "No, I haven't heard anything about my show going off air. I am in Rajkot meeting my parents after six months. It is very difficult to get a weekly off when you are doing a daily soap because of the hectic schedule. I am so glad to be with my parents in Rajkot. I am being treated like a queen now."

Of late Star Plus' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has been in the news. Recently, there were reports that the show might go off-air by next month. However, Yesha Rughani, who plays the role of Gungun in the show, is in enjoying a vacation in her hometown Rajkot and is not aware of any such development.

Yesha also spoke about her character and said that she used to relate to Gungun when the show began. She said that like Gungun, in real life, she too she too was bold and outspoken. But as the story progressed, she became vulnerable.

Advertisement Advertisement

She said, "Gungun used to be bold and outspoken and used to never shy away from doing what she liked to do. She would go to a wedding wearing a short dress, and in real life I am also like that. However, as the story progressed, she is very vulnerable now, and that's not me. I also feel that a man cannot be married to two women at the same time, which is what they are showing currently in the show. But, a story always reflects society, so somewhere it must have happened, that's why they are portraying it."

Yesha wants to explore other things and said that she would love to do Gujarati film or explore the web. She added that she has been a part of TV since past five years and feels that the stories are only told from a woman's perspective. She feels that they should make shows which narrate the man's side.