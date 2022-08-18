Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Star Sakshi Tanwar Reveals She Doesn’t Have A Cable Connection At Home

Actress Sakshi Tanwar is currently in a happy mood as her famous show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is being telecast again on Star Plus. Let us tell you, she played the role of Parvati in the show, and needless to say, KGGK had broken several TRP records in the late 2000s. Sakshi is known for her amazing acting talent; however, many people don't know that she prefers to keep her life very low profile.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Sakshi Tanwar revealed that she doesn't watch TV. She even doesn't have a cable connection at home. When asked about her views over the overall content on TV compared to earlier, she said, "Honestly, I don't have a cable connection at home or an OTT subscription. At the most, we watch some videos on the internet for nursery rhymes or poetry for my daughter. My parents also don't watch TV. So, I have no idea about content on television. But having said that, I feel that if a good show is airing again, then there must be an audience for it."

For the unversed, Sakshi Tanwar is a single mother of her daughter Ditya. When asked if she is looking for a companion, the actress said, "I have a very strong support system in my family and friends. I have a beautiful daughter, and I feel blessed and happy. I am a very basic and simple person, who believes in living the small joys of life."

Talking about her career, Sakshi Tanwar has acted in TV shows such as Devi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and so on. She was also a part of movies C Kkompany, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Dangal, Mohalla Assi, Dial 100, Samrat Prithviraj and so on.