Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Fame Niti Taylor Says An Actor’s Life Is Not Easy: Patience Is The Key To Survive

Niti Taylor, who rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, recently revealed the mantra she follows when it comes to her acting career. In an interview with HT, the actress opened up about looking for the next project and at times waiting for months on end for the right one. She also shed light on the fact that actors face many highs and lows whilst working for long hours, with long commutes.

Niti, who made her TV debut at the age of 15, was quoted as saying, “An actor’s life is not easy. Some shows are big hits and other might not be and once it wraps up, you start all over again. But patience is the key to survive in this industry. You do get affected with what others are doing, your peers and friends, but I am not talking about myself as I have chosen what I want to do. I feel everyone’s destiny is different and not everything will be great always. You have to keep going and be positive. Things go sour anytime.”

She went on to add, “People pick up gossip from a conversation I have with someone and make your life hell. I have been through that. It is just how you deal with it and come out of it. One has to realise that these are trivial things, not that important, so don’t focus on it.”

Since her hugely successful debut opposite Parth Samthaan, Niti has been a part of six TV shows. However, the actress admits that the popularity garnered by Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan was unparalleled. The 27-year-old is currently shooting for KYY season 4 and is thrilled to be filming for a show after over two years.