Kanishka Soni On Quitting Showbiz For Hollywood: I Lost Trust In The Indian TV Industry

Kanishka Soni, who shot to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta, has decided to quit Indian showbiz to try her luck in Hollywood. Fans are quite surprised by her decision as she was at the peak of her career. Kanishka is moving abroad to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actress informed that she has lost trust in the Indian TV industry, due to the uncertainty of daily soaps. Kanishka Soni said, "I have enjoyed being part of a number of TV shows, music videos and many commercials back in India. I had many offers in hand but later when I experienced that there is no guarantee of a TV show even running for 3 months, and you have to once again start from scratch. I lost trust in the Indian TV industry. I was so disturbed reading about nepotism in Bollywood so finally, I decided to pursue a career here in Hollywood. In fact, I had one TV fiction and also a digital series. But I was so confused that I refused."

Let us tell you, Kanishka Soni has already bagged her first Hollywood project which is titled as Choice Is Yours. She said that she is essaying a beautiful character in the film, and working on this project has boosted her confidence. Well, her fans are eager to see her first look from Choice Is Yours.

Talking about her career, Kanishka Soni has acted in TV shows such as Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Devi Adi Parashakti, Diya Aur Baati Hum and so on.