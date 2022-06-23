During six years of the show, Kapil had a lot of ups and downs both in personal and professional life. From his fight with Sunil Grover, a few celebrities leaving his show (a few like Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh joining his show) to battling depression- the actor had seen it all! However, he was back with a bang with the third season, which worked well for him and his team. Also, the actor earned a huge amount this season!

One of the most-loved shows on television The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 bid adieu on June 5. The show was first aired in 2016 and became a superhit and every household's favourite show. Kapil and his team made everyone laugh for years!

According to reports, Kapil hiked his pay for the third season by Rs 20 Lakh per episode.

As per Siasat report, in the second season, Kapil apparently charged Rs 30 Lakh per episode, and in third season, he started charging Rs 50 lakh for each episode, i.e., Rs 1 Crore each weekend. So, for 80 episodes, the comedian earned a staggering amount of Rs 40 Crore.

Post wrap-up of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil and his team will be seen performing live in Vancouver (Canada). The actor shared a few pictures on his Instagram account while on the way abroad and captioned the post as, "Flying to Vancouver now 🤩🇨🇦 can't wait to meet our lovely fans in canada ❤️."

Recently, Kapil shared a few more fun pictures with Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur and captioned it as, "Crew that laughs together stays together ❤️!! Styled by - biwi @ginnichatrath."