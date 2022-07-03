Kapil Sharma, who is currently on a USA-Canada tour, has landed himself in legal trouble. According to various media reports, a lawsuit has been filed against the comedian for breaching his contract for the tour of North America in 2015.
Kapil Sharma Lands In Legal Trouble For Breach Of North America Tour Contract; Case Pending In New York Court
Sai USA Inc, which filed the lawsuit, has alleged that Sharma was paid for six shows but he ended up performing only five of them. However, the comedian had said he would pay for the loss. Sai USA Inc is based in New Jersey and is headed by Amit Jaitly.
Taking to their Facebook page, the company recently also shared a report on the case with a caption that said, "SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015."
Amit also opened up about the matter to TOI and said, "He (Kapil) did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.'' The case in question is currently pending in a New York court and Sai USA Inc says they will definitely be taking legal action against him.
In the meantime, Kapil is currently touring with his The Kapil Sharma Show teammates. They recently performed in Vancouver and Toronto and Kapil has been sharing many fun pictures and videos on social media from his tour.
