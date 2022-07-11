Kapil Sharma Poses For Selfies With Canadian Police Officers, Pic Goes Viral On Social Media

Kapil Sharma, who has been busy with his shows in Canada, seems to have made new fans. A new photo of the popular comedian posing with the cops from the Hamilton Police department has surfaced on social. Kapil reacted to the picture by writing on Twitter, “Thank you.”

In the viral photo, Sharma is seen standing between two police officers in uniform, who clicked selfies from their respective cell phones. The comedian was seen sporting a casual attire as he smiled with his hands crossed in the picture.

Meanwhile, Kapil also shared the same picture on Instagram whilst adding a few glimpses of his on-stage performances as well. As soon as shared the pic, one user reacted to the post by writing, “Kapil bhai ab to foreigners bhi fan ho gye.. Selfie le rahe hain aapke saath (Now foreigners have become your fan and are clicking selfies with you).” Another fan tweeted, “Ye kiyo pakra aapko (What have you done)?”

It must be noted that after wrapping up the show, Kapil has been constantly sharing updates with fans. Earlier, the comedian shared a professionally clicked photo of himself next to a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and joked that going for a 'walk’ in the supercar. Sharma was even seen twinning with the swanky ride in an orange-coloured jacket on his IG account.

Besides Canada, Kapil was due to perform in the United States with his teammates. However, his upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live in New York was unexpectedly postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

It must be noted that a lawsuit was also filed against the comedian by Sai USA Inc for breaching his 2015 contract by performing only five of the six North American shows. But, the organisers of the upcoming New York show have clarified that the 2015 case had nothing to do with Kapil postponing his recent live performance in the big apple.