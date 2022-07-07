The actor shared the video and captioned it as, "After the great success of #brownmunde now in 2022 we r presenting #vehlemunde 🤪😂 Video me kaam kar rahe saathi kalakaar @rajivthakur007 n @zorarandhawaofficial 🤣."

Kapil Sharma has been creating a huge buzz these days. The comedian-actor is currently on an international tour with the cast of The Kapil Sharma show including Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur. Kapil has been sharing a few pictures and hilarious videos from his tour. Recently, he shared a spoof of the hit song, Brown Munde, titled Vehle Munde, which is a mix of style and humour.

In the video, Kapil along with Rajiv Thakur and Zora Randhawa are seen stepping out of a luxury car. They are seen walking with swag towards the camera with the music of 'Brown Munde' playing in the background.

As per Zoom TV report, the luxury SUV- Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum starts at $76,195, which amounts to over Rs 60,25,294 for its basic price. This model reportedly costs around $100,595 (Rs 79,53,875).

In the video, Kapil is looking super stylish in Michael Kors woven hooded jacket, paired with a statement white tee from the label. He donned stylish googles.

Meanwhile, recently, the comedian was in the news as it was reported that his live show that was supposed to take place in New York on July 9, has been postponed. The local promoter Sam Singh shared the same on his social media account.

Sam also clarified that the postponement has nothing to do with Amit Jaitly's case and it is their internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates.

For the uninitiated, a case was filed on Kapil for breach of North America Tour contract. Apparently, Kapil was paid for six shows, but he ended up performing only five.