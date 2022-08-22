Recently, Kapil treated fans with a glimpse of his new look from the upcoming season. In the picture, Kapil, who appeared to have lost weight, looked stylish in a black T-shirt and black trousers. He topped it off with a white blazer, sunglasses, sneakers and had a new hairstyle. He captioned the picture as, "New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon."

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on television. The show has massive fan-following and people love Kapil Sharma's comic timing apart from his other team members- Kuku Shardha, Krushna Abhishek and others' comedy acts. It was said that the show will be back with a new season after a short break and lo, it's all set to hit the television screens soon!

Kapil got a lot of compliments for his new look from not just fans but also celebrities. Fans also commented on his post saying that they are eagerly waiting for the new season.

Meanwhile, the actor-comedian turned showstopper for Anu Ranjan's Beti fashion show where he was seen walking on the ramp and giving funny poses. For the ramp look, Kapil wore black jacket, teamed up with black-golden pants and shoes.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on social media. One of the users commented, "Inspired by Ranveer Singh," another wrote, "One of the best comedians of India." Other comments read as, "First I thought it's Prabhas," "Kapil ginni ka trouser q pehn k a gye ap lekin 😂" and "Hahahahaha this man has changed lives."

Talking about the initiative, Kapil recalled a story from his life, "When my father used to wake up my sister for school, it would start with a foot massage. But for us, he would just pull us up. But now I can relate to it after becoming a dad. At first, someone else's daughter came into my life, my wife, and then I was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Anayra. This is my first ever ramp walk, so far I have only walked on the streets."