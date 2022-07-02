Recently, Kapil shared a video on Canada Day (July 1). He is seen enjoying ran and going for a jeep ride with his friends! The comedian captioned the video as, "Too much English in #toronto #canada 🇨🇦 #kslive #kslive2022 #happycanadaday🇨🇦 ps:- watch till the end 😂."

Kapil Sharma and his team are on the world tour. Currently, they are in Canada and their first live show in Vancouver was a massive hit. Kapil has been sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram account, which is a proof that the team is having a blast!

In the video, Kapil can be seen speaking English in his usual funny way, which will leave anyone laugh out loud.

Kapil can be seen saying, "Bro assi ghuman aaye sige (We had come to roam around). Today is Canada Day, so we thought let's go out in open jeep. Let me show you. What happen. It's raining and our jeep is smashed."

Rajiv Thakur can be seen complaining that the driver also went to the washroom by leaving the jeep ('open jeep khuli chorr ke'). Kapil then corrects him by saying, "Open jeep khuli hondi bro tenu angreji nahi aandi bro (Jeeps are open only, you don't know English brother)."

Not just fans, even Kapil friends and celebrities couldn't stop laughing at Kapil's English. Mika Singh wrote, "Haha," Tiger Shroff, who seemed impressed with Kapil's joke, shared laughing emoji and two raised hands emoji.

Bharti Singh, Mubeen Saudagar, Aakanksha Singh and Himanshu Soni shared laughing emojis. Parmeeti Sethi wrote, "Itni angreji bolega toh Canada waale rakh lenge tujhe apne paas. 😂😂😂" while Vindu Dara Singh commented, "🤣🤣🤣🤣 canadian weather is laughing too."

Fans also hilariously reacted to Kapil's previous post in which he was seen sipping juice. He captioned the pictures as, "Hello friends 🤗 juice pee lo 🤓."

Well, well, Kapil is indeed humorous and these posts are evident that he can make anyone laugh with just a small act or gesture!