Karan Kundrra bonded well with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Interestingly, after the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star met Umar and Rajiv and had a great time. After that, Kundrra got busy with his work commitments as he started hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.
Karan Kundrra Chills With His Bigg Boss 15 Buddies Umar Riaz And Rajiv Adatia; See Pics
Let us tell you, he is currently in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Amidst all, Karan Kundrra recently met his best buddies from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia once again. The actor shared a couple of pictures with them and gave a funny caption.
Karan Kundrra captioned the post as, "what our mommies think we are Vs what we actually are ;)." In the first picture, Karan, Rajiv and Umar can be seen giving a smiley pose. However, in another picture, they are looking like studs. They are looking handsome in the photos.
Rajiv Adatia commented on the post by saying, "We will always be India's best dancers!!" On the other hand, Umar Riaz wrote, "The best pic of all. Love u both ❤️🤗." Karan Kundrra's post is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their amazing looks.
One user wrote, "Kya baat hai bigboss Reunion 👏👏." Another user commented, "We love you in all your avatars."
Talking about Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia, they developed their friendship in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and now they are considered as one of the best trios in the history of BB. Rajiv Adatia is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. On the other hand, Umar Riaz is also reportedly doing some interesting projects.
