Karan Kundrra Gets A Kiss From Tejasswi Prakash On His Birthday; Latter Throws A Surprise Bash For Him

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made for an adorable couple and there are no second thoughts about it. The two found love in each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 and have been going strong with their relationship. From spending time together to sharing mushy posts on social media, Karan and Tejasswi, fondly addressed as TejRan by their fans, don't miss out on a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. So, as Karan turned a year older today, Tejasswi made sure to make the day special for her main man.

The Naagin 6 had thrown a grand bash for Karan in Mumbai and made it a night to remember for him. Karan and Tejasswi were seen twinning in black as they arrived for the bash. The power couple even posed for the shutterbugs wherein Tejasswi was seen kissing the birthday boy. Yes! Tejasswi planted a kiss on Karan's cheeks and left him blushing. Karan was undoubtedly over the moon on his big day and was overwhelmed with the love coming his way.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra's birthday celebration video with Tejasswi Prakash here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Karan and Tejasswi tying the knot soon. According to media reports, the couple has got a green signal from their respective families. Spilling beans about their relationship, Tejasswi stated, "I feel that because of me he has become an extremely responsible person and I feel so safe with him. I feel I don't have to think twice before doing anything. I don't have to think twice before saying anything because if I do mess up, he is there to handle it". As of now, Tejasswi is gearing up for the release of her Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re.