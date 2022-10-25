Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash They Celebrate Diwali Together; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. The couple, who found love in each other on Bigg Boss 15, are often seen setting the social media on fire with their love filled pics and making headlines for their sizzling chemistry. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch them in one frame. And as the nation celebrated Diwali this year, Karan and Tejasswi were seen celebrating the festival together. In fact, Karan and Tejasswi, who are fondly called TejRan by fans, treated fans with beautiful pics from their Diwali celebrations.

In the pics, the Bigg Boss 15 winner was dressed in an orange coloured embroidered suit while Karan complemented his ladylove in a peach coloured embroidered kurta. They were seen bursting crackers together and enjoyed every moment of the festival. Tejasswi also shared a video wherein they sent best wishes to their fans. In the video, Karan was seen kissing Tejasswi on her head and his gesture made everyone go aww. Tejasswi captioned the post as, "Let there be victory over hate... hope your Diwali was as bright" along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Diwali pics:

Earlier, Karan and Tejasswi made headlines as the Naagin 6 actress had planned a special party for her main man's birthday. Sharing the inside pics from the birthday party, Tejasswi wrote, "Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny". As of now, Tejasswi winning hearts for her performance in Naagin 6 wherein she is seen in a double role.