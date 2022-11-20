Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash To Celebrate Their Achievement At An Award Show; WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Make A Stunning Pair

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi were seen attending the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. Karan looked dapper in a brown suit with a white shirt while Tejasswi was a sight to behold in a jade green thigh high slit gown. The couple certainly made heads turn with their style statements.

Karan Kundrra Holds Tejasswi Prakash’s Hand

As Tejasswi had won hearts at the prestigious event, Karan won hearts with his special gesture towards his ladylove. As the Naagin 6 actress was seen stepping down the stage, Karan made sure to give her his hand to step down.

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash To Celebrate Their Win

Interestingly, both Karan and Tejasswi were seen turning cheerleaders for each other at the event. In fact, as Karan won the award, he was seen kissing Tejasswi to celebrate his achievement. Isn't it cute?

Tejasswi Prakash On Dating Karan Kundrra

To note, Tejasswi, who took time to accept her feelings for Karan, has been dating an actor for the first time. She stated, 'Karan has been vocal about his dating history in the past. I, on the other hand, am an extremely private person. I've never dated an actor. I always feared things would leak. So for me, it's new'.

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Wedding Rumours

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi's wedding rumours have been doing the round. However, Karan feels they have responsibilities towards their fans before taking the plunge. 'We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity, she is an artist and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don't care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them,' he added.