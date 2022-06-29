As reported by BollywoodLife.com, hater morphed a series of messages saying they were allegedly from Karan Kundrra and threatened to leak them to the media. Also, one of Tejasswi's fans put out a nasty message wishing death on Karan Kundrra- the social media user wrote about how Tejasswi would be free and she would concentrate on her career (like Shehnaaz Gill) if Karan passes away! These messages are not at all expected from fans at all!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been the cutest couple in the tinsel town ever since they expressed their love for each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. They are constantly in the news and TejRan fans can't get enough of them. There are also many solo fans of the actors, who feel that the actors' career is being stunted because of TejRan tag.

Karan took to social media and lashed out at them for touching 'new lows'. Tejasswi too reacted by slamming fans.

Karan tweeted, "Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!! 🤣😂."

Tejasswi came out in support of Karan and mentioned that such people can't be her fans!

To this Teja replied, "Proud of? M confused... such people can't be my fans... people who have these thoughts about you... or for that matter about anyone... I still am with my guy to make him understand... but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone...people can break...peace."

Advertisement Advertisement

Karan mentioned in his tweet that this do not affect him. He called such people's mentality as 'sasti'.

Karan replied to Teja saying, "Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don't affect me and the only thing that's breaking here is their hypocrisy 🤣😂 aag lage inki soap mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein 🤣😂. Sasti* I meant sasti mentality 😅 lol darn autocorrect 🤬 abh ismein bhi syaapa paa deinge 😂😂🤣🤣."

It has to be recalled that when Shehnaaz was with Sidharth, the same thing happened, their solo fans bashed other celeb. Both Sid and Sana had tried to tell fans not to be abusive and spread positivity. Also, recently, Pratik Sehajpal also had slammed his own fans for being abusive, he said that people who are being abusive deserve no place in his heart or fan base.

Fans must know their limit and shouldn't cross line, as celebrities too are humans and they deserve to live peacefully.