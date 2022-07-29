Karan Kundrra Will Not Be A Part Of Splitsvilla’s Upcoming Season; Here’s Why

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra has been in high demand these days and for all the good reasons as well. The popular star seems to be shining bright both on professional and personal fronts.

He recently completed his stint as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV. The actor was also part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. Karan is receiving love for his music videos too.

Meanwhile, according to an ETimes TV report, the actor had to turn down the new season of MTV’s Spiltsvilla and it wasn't an easy task. According to a source close to the development, Kundrra and the showrunners of Splitsvilla went back and forth for nearly a month before coming to this sad conclusion.

The reason for this decision was Karan’s lack of dates. The actor has many prior engagements on his plate which are keeping him occupied. As a result, he won’t be seen on Splitsvilla this year.



On the professional front, Karan recently appeared alongside his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash in a music video. The actor has been working day and night to give his fans entertainment. He currently has a string of projects lined up for the year. He will reportedly feature in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda and his fans cannot wait to watch what he has next in store for them.