Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra recently spoke about Nisha Rawal's alleged affair in the media and made shocking revelations about his estranged wife. The actor also revealed that he has been getting death threats from unknown people.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra Shares Explosive Details About Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal’s Affair
He spoke at length about Nisha and alleged that she has been having an affair and is living with her lover for over a year in the home he shared with Rawal while they were together. Karan further shared that his son Kavish is also living with the new man in Nisha’s life. The actor called out her decision to live with her lover in the presence of his son.
Mehra said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels.” (sic)
The actor also opened up about himself and his family members receiving threats from unknown people. He said that he has already filed a complaint and added, "I have been getting death threats from 'no caller ID numbers’. I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who’s calling and received a death threat. My mother, father and Kunal are also getting death threats which is very disturbing."
It must be noted that Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal made their fight public last year in May and the former was also arrested at the time over an alleged domestic violence case.
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mrunal Jain Roped In To Play Pivotal Role; Actor Reveals Why He Took Up The Show
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump & Naagin Re-Enters Top 10
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Talks About AbhiRa Completing 9 Months; Says She & Harshad Love To Dance
- Anupamaa, Naagin 6, Imlie, Yeh Rishta... & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In First Half Of 2022
- TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Grabs 2nd Place; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Drop
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; YRKKH Witnesses A Jump & Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10
- Kanchi Singh Says Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai For Films Was Risky & Tough; Adds She Faced Rejections
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 & Imlie Witness A Big Drop
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Ami Trivedi Says She Would Have Been TMKOC's Dayaben If Things Would Have Worked
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ami Trivedi Reveals Why She Took Up The Show; Talks About Her Bond With Harshad
- Shivangi Joshi Recalls Being Mocked By Senior Actors On Sets Of Her First Show: I Was Very Hurt By The Words